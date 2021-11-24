Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

