Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $895,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,072,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

