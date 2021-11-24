Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Vale stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

