Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $7.70 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 376,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. EQT comprises approximately 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

