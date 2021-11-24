Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $541.78 million and approximately $50.42 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

