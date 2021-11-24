Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

BOSS stock opened at €57.72 ($65.59) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.82.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

