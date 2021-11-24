Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $280.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.43. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $195.80 and a 12 month high of $486.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

