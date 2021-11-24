Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €39.00 ($44.32) and last traded at €39.75 ($45.17). Approximately 13,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.85 ($45.28).

DBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($47.95) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.04 and a 200-day moving average of €36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

