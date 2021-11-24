Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($81.82) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($75.16).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €55.83 ($63.44) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.46. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

