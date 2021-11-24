Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.42

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 296422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

