DIA Reaches Market Cap of $99.65 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. DIA has a market capitalization of $99.65 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,630,929% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00045058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00086188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.