DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.61 Million

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $172.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.08 million and the highest is $183.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $547.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.41 million to $560.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $792.58 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

