DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.55.

DKS opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

