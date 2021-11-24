Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.24 million, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.93.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

