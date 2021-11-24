Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

NYSE DLR opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

