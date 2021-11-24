Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,831,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

DDS stock opened at $410.15 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

