Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $589.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00266744 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

