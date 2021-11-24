DINGO TOKEN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $852.00 (DINGO)

DINGO TOKEN (CURRENCY:DINGO) traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, DINGO TOKEN has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DINGO TOKEN has a market cap of $92,785.32 and $852.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00088822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.70 or 0.07538439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.08 or 1.00148345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Profile

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

