Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 3,482 ($45.49) and last traded at GBX 3,396 ($44.37), with a volume of 35085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,204 ($41.86).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,290 ($42.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 75.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,048.60.

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($41.86), for a total transaction of £1,849,252.68 ($2,416,060.47).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

