Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.04

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.04 and last traded at $140.83, with a volume of 53456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,889,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,425,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,984,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

