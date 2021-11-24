DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 117.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period.

BOOM opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $736.27 million, a P/E ratio of 436.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

