DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.37.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,065. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -283.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.25. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

