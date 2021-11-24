DOGGY (DOGGY) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, DOGGY has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00069446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00088994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.20 or 0.07523061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,532.92 or 1.00254672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,047,827,890 coins.

