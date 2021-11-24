Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,095. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

