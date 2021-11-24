Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.28 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,067. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.50.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

