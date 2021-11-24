Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.41.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

