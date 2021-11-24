Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $142.20 and last traded at $139.51. 43,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,813,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 86.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

