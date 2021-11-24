DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $184.31 on Monday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.44, for a total value of $4,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,577,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,547,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

