Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.14

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.14 and traded as high as C$34.84. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$34.66, with a volume of 115,533 shares changing hands.

DRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -622.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

