DT Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,373 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

MA stock opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.08. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

