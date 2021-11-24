DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $555.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.17 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

