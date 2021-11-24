Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.80. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

DCT stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.62 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $613,668.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $931,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

