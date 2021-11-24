Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $60.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $59.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Amundi bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after acquiring an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1,331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 669,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

