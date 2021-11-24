Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stake Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duluth by 43.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 23.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

