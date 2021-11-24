Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Down 9%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.05 and last traded at $123.62. Approximately 11,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 316,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.82.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

Get Duolingo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,556,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock worth $22,089,194 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.