Duolingo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,362 put options on the company. This is an increase of 446% compared to the typical volume of 616 put options.

NYSE:DUOL traded down $15.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $1,918,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $488,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $3,676,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $4,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

