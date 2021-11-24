Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 95000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.