DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.39).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.70 ($40.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.04. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.