DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,947 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 8,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,692. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

