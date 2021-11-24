Dynatrace Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical volume of 4,205 call options.

DT opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

