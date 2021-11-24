E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.63 ($12.08) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.93 and a 200-day moving average of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.