eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $6,165,207. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

