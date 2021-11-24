ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.91. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.