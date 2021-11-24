Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.39

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EDGI opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.56. Edge Performance VCT Public has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

Get Edge Performance VCT Public alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Glick purchased 100,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54). Also, insider Robin Goodfellow bought 25,000 shares of Edge Performance VCT Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,750 ($2,286.39). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,225,000.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.