EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Down 0.1%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 6,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 68,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of EG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

