El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.51 Million

Brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $107.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.15 million to $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $452.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 140,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,782. The stock has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $48,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

