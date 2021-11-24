Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

