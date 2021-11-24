Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Elcom International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELCO)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24.

Elcom International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Elcom International Inc provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis.

