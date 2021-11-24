Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,532.87 and $106.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00104382 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

