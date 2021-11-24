Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$15.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFN. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.95 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$11.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$244.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 0.8920618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

